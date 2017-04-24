Prince Edward Island is back on the map after series of oversights
A map at Vancouver's airport has been amended to include Canada's smallest province, after being overlooked in an earlier version. Gilchrist says she was pleased to see P.E.I. restored on a "big and bright" world map as she travelled through Vancouver's airport back to Charlottetown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries...
|3 min
|Enter at your risk
|9
|With O'Leary out, Conservative leadership candi...
|4 hr
|Bee-have
|1
|Ellen Gibb: Canada's oldest person turns 112
|5 hr
|Underlined and ta...
|2
|Federal government's position on Manitoba borde...
|15 hr
|fears-of-trump
|1
|Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo...
|16 hr
|Meg
|1
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|Sat
|uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|2
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|Sat
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC