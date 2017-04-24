Prince Edward Island is back on the m...

Prince Edward Island is back on the map after series of oversights

12 hrs ago

A map at Vancouver's airport has been amended to include Canada's smallest province, after being overlooked in an earlier version. Gilchrist says she was pleased to see P.E.I. restored on a "big and bright" world map as she travelled through Vancouver's airport back to Charlottetown.

