Politicians pressed on whether government can, should step in on...

14 hrs ago

Federal and Quebec politicians were pressed Tuesday on whether government can - or should - allow Bombardier executives to grant themselves generous raises while taxpayers are helping keep the company afloat. Planned pay hikes for six executives were announced last week, with most of the money set to start flowing in 2019, but that's now been delayed a year amid a sustained public outcry that included a protest at the company's Montreal office.

