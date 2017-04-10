Paying homage to fallen Vimy Ridge soldiers
Respects are paid at the Brandon Cenotaph on Sunday during a special service in honour of the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. A little more than 100 years ago, Murray Tallant's uncle, Francis John Tallant, 30, was killed instantly as a result of a German shell going off in northern France.
Read more at Brandon Sun.
