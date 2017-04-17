Overbooking called 'an egregious and deliberate form of breach of contract'
The public outcry over the contentious airline practice of overbooking flights has found a new target in Atlantic Canada, where a 10-year-old P.E.I. boy was bumped from an Air Canada flight that was supposed to take his family to a sunny destination during the March break. The airline apologized to the family Monday after the boy could not be assigned a seat on the flight from Charlottetown to Costa Rica.
