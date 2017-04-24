Ottawa won't immediately offer forestry aid package after U.S. duties announced
Ottawa has talked with provinces about helping Canada's forestry sector, but won't move immediately once the U.S. imposes duties on softwood lumber imports, a government source says. A financial package can't be determined until the federal government studies the penalties that are expected to be announced Tuesday, said an official who declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita...
|14 hr
|vets treated like...
|3
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|16 hr
|rambo
|3
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Mon
|Tim Bit
|1
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|Sat
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Halton Hills News
|13
|102 Days of Summer Blog Featuring: Celebrating ...
|Sat
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC