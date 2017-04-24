Nova Scotia's tall ships visits will be paired with cultural experiences on shore
Visitors who come to see the tall ships in Nova Scotia this summer will be getting a lot more than they expected. As opposed to just focusing on the vessels, the 10 ports of call across the province will be showcasing the wonders Nova Scotia has to offer to the world visitors aboard the tall vessels and to those that come to see the ships.
