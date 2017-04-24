North Bay woman discovers family connection to Louis Riel
Riel was 41 when he was hanged in Regina in 1885 for high treason. Riel is well known for defending the Metis people and leading them in two armed rebellions against the Canadian government in 1869 and 1885, before being hanged for high treason in Regina.
