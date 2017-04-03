Newfoundland hit by spring storm that's dumping snow, unleashing strong winds
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Much of Newfoundland is being blasted by another powerful storm that has produced blizzard-like conditions across the island. Schools in St. John's are closed with an update coming later this morning, while bus service, government offices and universities are delaying their openings.
