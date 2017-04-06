New internal trade deal tills soil for cross-Canada marijuana regulation
Governments across Canada will unveil an internal-trade agreement Friday designed to not only knock down domestic business barriers, but also lay the groundwork for talks to eventually establish a cross-country marijuana market. Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains says the long-awaited deal, meant to boost economic growth, will also establish a clear process to help provinces and territories regulate the trade of recreational pot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Syrian refugees have high praise for Winnipeg a...
|3 hr
|Waikiki murderers
|2
|How are gay rights and climate action not conse...
|22 hr
|who the April Fool
|1
|Happy Valley-Goose Bay man denied entry to US
|Wed
|Newfie
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Wed
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Montreal's fledgling AI community foresees bill...
|Wed
|will happen here ...
|1
|Brain drain: Brexit and Trump have top-notch ac...
|Tue
|coulda had a G8
|1
|The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ...
|Tue
|Gargant668
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC