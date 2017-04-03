New Brunswick to provide abortion pil...

New Brunswick to provide abortion pill Mifegymiso free of charge

14 hrs ago Read more: Langley Advance

New Brunswick has become the first province to announce it will offer the abortion pill Mifegymiso to women free of charge, a major shift for a province with a history of restricting abortion access. The government said Tuesday it will introduce a program in the coming months that will allow any woman with a valid medicare card to access Mifegymiso for free.

Chicago, IL

