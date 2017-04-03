New $10 bank note unveiled to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary
The Bank of Canada has unveiled a new commemorative $10 bank note to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation - and it will mark the first time a Canadian woman and an indigenous Canadian have been featured on the country's currency. It is also just the fourth time in Canada's history that a special, commemorative bank note has been produced.
