New $10 bank note unveiled to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary

14 hrs ago

The Bank of Canada has unveiled a new commemorative $10 bank note to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation - and it will mark the first time a Canadian woman and an indigenous Canadian have been featured on the country's currency. It is also just the fourth time in Canada's history that a special, commemorative bank note has been produced.

Chicago, IL

