Murder mystery subscription box chall...

Murder mystery subscription box challenges players to 'Hunt a Killer'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

The Perryville resident pulls out a large orange envelope filled with a crumbled paper ramekin, a map, a redacted news article. She fumbles with a smaller already-opened envelope labeled "friend" and removes an eerie letter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surge in patients forces Ontario hospitals to p... 3 hr was it the Flu shot 1
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) 18 hr Paul Yanks - New ... 92
News In human experiment, Ontario miners say they pa... Sat Pot of Gold eh 1
News Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical... Sat Pot 1
News UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016 Sat ET phone home 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Sat Stop Statism 2
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Sat Clark Cant 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,457 • Total comments across all topics: 280,348,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC