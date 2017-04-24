Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experien...

Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlights family privilege...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smoked marijuana as an MP but he has not suffered the same consequences as Canadians who are slapped with simple pot charges, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said Tuesday -an example, he says, of "abject hypocrisy." Mulcair took aim at Trudeau for his assertion that he wants to make things fairer for those facing pot-possession charges once marijuana becomes legal - a comment he made during a segment with Vice Canada on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... 6 hr nice comment above 2
News Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita... Mon vets treated like... 3
News Ex-minister broke ethics Mon rambo 3
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Mon Lottery Traitors 8
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... Mon Tim Bit 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? Apr 22 Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Apr 22 Halton Hills News 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC