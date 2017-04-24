Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlights family privilege...
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smoked marijuana as an MP but he has not suffered the same consequences as Canadians who are slapped with simple pot charges, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said Tuesday -an example, he says, of "abject hypocrisy." Mulcair took aim at Trudeau for his assertion that he wants to make things fairer for those facing pot-possession charges once marijuana becomes legal - a comment he made during a segment with Vice Canada on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe...
|6 hr
|nice comment above
|2
|Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita...
|Mon
|vets treated like...
|3
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Mon
|rambo
|3
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|Mon
|Tim Bit
|1
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|Apr 22
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Apr 22
|Halton Hills News
|13
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC