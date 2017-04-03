Mixed bag of weather for Newfoundland
Warmer temperatures and rain are forecast for tonight and Saturday, according to Environment Canada in its latest special weather statement. Periods of rain are forecast to develop later this afternoon or this evening and will continue through Saturday with rainfall amounts of 10-20 mm expected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vimy to honour heroes
|10 hr
|Serenity in Selkirk
|5
|Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta...
|18 hr
|Who went and lived
|1
|vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg
|20 hr
|Pip
|1
|Remembering Vimy: the battle that helped make C...
|Fri
|Who lived vs died
|1
|Miller joins fellow MPP Scott in bill calling f...
|Fri
|Rewarding failure
|1
|Closing ERs in Winnipeg an idea 'doomed to fail...
|Fri
|Pilaster the Unde...
|1
|Syrian refugees have high praise for Winnipeg a...
|Fri
|By George - W Bush
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC