Mission has no facility to collect recycled oil
In the past year, both Canadian Tire and Lordco ended their local recycling programs leaving locals no option to dispose of used oil. Michael Tralenberg, like many Mission residents, changes his own vehicle oil and says when he contacted the District of Mission, he was told he had to drive his oil to Abbotsford in order to recycle it.
