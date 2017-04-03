Mission has no facility to collect re...

Mission has no facility to collect recycled oil

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Mission City Record

In the past year, both Canadian Tire and Lordco ended their local recycling programs leaving locals no option to dispose of used oil. Michael Tralenberg, like many Mission residents, changes his own vehicle oil and says when he contacted the District of Mission, he was told he had to drive his oil to Abbotsford in order to recycle it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mission City Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News vimy-ridge-centennial--don-.jpg 18 min Arch-Duke Ferdinand 2
News The War From Here:a SPiece of Vimy now stands i... 19 min Arch-Duke Ferdinand 1
News Vimy to honour heroes 13 hr Serenity in Selkirk 5
News Soldiers, police and parks staff hike up mounta... 22 hr Who went and lived 1
News Remembering Vimy: the battle that helped make C... Fri Who lived vs died 1
News Miller joins fellow MPP Scott in bill calling f... Fri Rewarding failure 1
News Closing ERs in Winnipeg an idea 'doomed to fail... Fri Pilaster the Unde... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,162,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC