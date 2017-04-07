Mexico starts giving residency to str...

Mexico starts giving residency to stranded Cubans

Read more: The Washington Post

In this Friday, March 24, 2017 photo, Cuban Elaide Vilchez carries her one-month-old daughter Emily Melania Garcia during a religious procession adapted to reflect the plight of immigrants, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, across the border from Laredo, Texas. MEXICO CITY - The Mexican government says it has started the process of giving residency permits to 588 Cuban migrants who have been stranded in the border city of Nuevo Laredo since the U.S. 'changed its immigration policy in January.

