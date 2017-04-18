Mexico sees 2,020 murders in March, h...

Mexico sees 2,020 murders in March, highest month since 2011

Mexico has surpassed 2,000 murders in a month for the first time since the summer of 2011, and had more murders in the first quarter of 2017 than in the start of any year in at least two decades. Unlike 2011, when a bloody cartel clash in Ciudad Juarez was driving the national toll to new heights, the murders driving the 2017 total are spread across a number of states.

Chicago, IL

