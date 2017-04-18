Mexico sees 2,020 killings in March, worst month since 2011 - Fri, 21 Apr 2017 PST
In this Jan. 6, 2017 photo, state police inspect the site where two men were shot at the Tamarindos beach in the port city of Acapulco, Mexico. Mexico has surpassed 2,000 murders in a month for the first time since the summer of 2011, and had more murders in the first quarter of 2017 than in the start of any year in at least two decades, according to data released Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$631 pardon fee a 'significant' barrier, majori...
|1 hr
|Squirmish Squamis...
|1
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|1 hr
|CBC GEY DOPER NEW...
|3
|New Non-Resident Speculation Tax in Ontario
|10 hr
|where tax cash go
|1
|Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq...
|18 hr
|michael chong pc ...
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh...
|20 hr
|1
|Note with vignette of the right location (but f...
|23 hr
|Cash
|1
|Study: More and more college students are tryin...
|23 hr
|how do officers t...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC