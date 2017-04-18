Mexico sees 2,020 killings in March, worst month since 2011 - Fri, 21 Apr 2017 PST

In this Jan. 6, 2017 photo, state police inspect the site where two men were shot at the Tamarindos beach in the port city of Acapulco, Mexico. Mexico has surpassed 2,000 murders in a month for the first time since the summer of 2011, and had more murders in the first quarter of 2017 than in the start of any year in at least two decades, according to data released Friday.

