Mexico sees 2,020 killings in March, ...

Mexico sees 2,020 killings in March, worst month since 2011 - Fri, 21 Apr 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In this Jan. 6, 2017 photo, state police inspect the site where two men were shot at the Tamarindos beach in the port city of Acapulco, Mexico. Mexico has surpassed 2,000 murders in a month for the first time since the summer of 2011, and had more murders in the first quarter of 2017 than in the start of any year in at least two decades, according to data released Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News $631 pardon fee a 'significant' barrier, majori... 1 hr Squirmish Squamis... 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? 1 hr CBC GEY DOPER NEW... 3
News New Non-Resident Speculation Tax in Ontario 10 hr where tax cash go 1
News Five dead in Quebec City mosque shooting - mosq... 18 hr michael chong pc ... 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to wh... 20 hr Twitter 1
News Note with vignette of the right location (but f... 23 hr Cash 1
News Study: More and more college students are tryin... 23 hr how do officers t... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,476,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC