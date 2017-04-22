Mexico says 2 top drug traffickers killed near US border
Two top drug traffickers have been killed in pre-dawn shootouts Saturday with federal force in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas, authorities reported. The Tamaulipas security spokesman's office says the men were killed in separate confrontations, which left highways littered with burned-out vehicles.
