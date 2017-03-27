Mexico may be using another cartel ki...

Mexico may be using another cartel kingpin to gain leverage...

SFGate

The sudden extradition of Mexican cartel chief Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman hours before President Donald Trump took office raised questions about whether the move was a final gesture to Obama or an early goodwill sign to Trump. Now another kingpin appears to be following Guzman's path to a US court, suggesting Mexico is playing politics with the extradition process.

