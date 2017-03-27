Mexico may be using another cartel kingpin to gain leverage...
The sudden extradition of Mexican cartel chief Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman hours before President Donald Trump took office raised questions about whether the move was a final gesture to Obama or an early goodwill sign to Trump. Now another kingpin appears to be following Guzman's path to a US court, suggesting Mexico is playing politics with the extradition process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to remember as Conservative membership...
|Sat
|Tory Tory Tory eh
|1
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|Fri
|Ted
|1
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Coultergeist
|4
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|Mar 30
|Peel
|1
|Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h...
|Mar 29
|custody dispute
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|Mar 29
|good station there
|1
|VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr...
|Mar 28
|The Liberty Belle...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC