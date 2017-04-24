Mexico captures alleged leader of 'La...

Mexico captures alleged leader of 'La Linea' gang in Juarez

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Mexican prosecutors say they have captured the alleged leader of the "La Linea" gang, the group they say is responsible for most of the recent executions in the border city of Ciudad Juarez. The Attorney General's Office said Thursday the suspect and another top member of the gang were caught with guns and drugs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... 3 hr countervailing du... 1
News Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13) 22 hr Corporate Welfare... 3
News Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig... Wed sure 1
News With front-runner out, Conservative leadership ... Wed sure 1
News Pat Bates: Is innovation an economic growth tsu... Wed sure 1
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... Wed other Markets 1
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... Wed nice comment above 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC