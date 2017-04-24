Mexico captures alleged leader of 'La Linea' gang in Juarez
Mexican prosecutors say they have captured the alleged leader of the "La Linea" gang, the group they say is responsible for most of the recent executions in the border city of Ciudad Juarez. The Attorney General's Office said Thursday the suspect and another top member of the gang were caught with guns and drugs.
