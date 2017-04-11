Mexican state attorney general accuse...

Mexican state attorney general accused of drug trafficking grew up in San Diego

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The San Diego Union-Tribune

Undated photograph of Edgar Veytia, the attorney general of the state of Nayarit who is behind bars in New York City on drug trafficking charges. Undated photograph of Edgar Veytia, the attorney general of the state of Nayarit who is behind bars in New York City on drug trafficking charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 1 hr Nestle is Poland ... 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... 4 hr Clark Cant 1
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... 4 hr Dr Normal BedTune 1
News Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit... 13 hr Idiots 4
News Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij... Fri Hey Hey Hey Ralph... 1
News Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead... Fri DND 1
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) Fri Frogmouth Trump 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,310,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC