Mexican state attorney general accused of drug trafficking grew up in San Diego
Undated photograph of Edgar Veytia, the attorney general of the state of Nayarit who is behind bars in New York City on drug trafficking charges. Undated photograph of Edgar Veytia, the attorney general of the state of Nayarit who is behind bars in New York City on drug trafficking charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|1 hr
|Nestle is Poland ...
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|4 hr
|Clark Cant
|1
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|4 hr
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
|Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' Guzman is extradit...
|13 hr
|Idiots
|4
|Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij...
|Fri
|Hey Hey Hey Ralph...
|1
|Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead...
|Fri
|DND
|1
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC