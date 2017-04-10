Mexican reporter shot dead on Baja Ca...

Mexican reporter shot dead on Baja California peninsula

A veteran reporter covering the police beat has been shot dead in northeastern Mexico, his employers said, becoming the fourth journalist to be murdered in the country in six weeks. Maximino Rodriguez Palacios "was shot and killed" outside a store in La Paz on the Baja California peninsula as he arrived in his car at around noon on Friday with his wife, the Colectivo Pericu news website said.

