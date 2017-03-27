Mexican newspaper closes citing insec...

Mexican newspaper closes citing insecurity for journalists

A newspaper in the Mexican border city of Juarez announced Sunday that it is shutting down because the rampant, unpunished killings of journalists in the country have made it too dangerous to go on. Norte executive Oscar Cantu Murguia informed readers of his decision in a farewell letter titled "Adios!" that was published on the paper's front page and online.

