Man charged with murder of woman, 33, found dead in rural Cape Breton home
A 40-year-old Cape Breton man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found Tuesday. Police say they were called to a Gardiner Mines home, about 15 kilometres northeast of Sydney, around noon Tuesday, where they found the woman's body and arrested a man.
