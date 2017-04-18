Man charged with murder of woman, 33,...

Man charged with murder of woman, 33, found dead in rural Cape Breton home

A 40-year-old Cape Breton man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found Tuesday. Police say they were called to a Gardiner Mines home, about 15 kilometres northeast of Sydney, around noon Tuesday, where they found the woman's body and arrested a man.

Chicago, IL

