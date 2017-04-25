Loonie takes a hit while lumber dutie...

Loonie takes a hit while lumber duties expected to result in job losses

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

The Canadian dollar sank on the weight of preliminary U.S. duties on softwood lumber imports that is expected to lead to large job losses that could begin to take hold as early as this fall. "It's an absolute disaster for Canada," said Unifor president Jerry Dias, a union which represents 24,000 forestry workers at 134 companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... 18 hr Humanspirit 1
News Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita... Mon vets treated like... 3
News Ex-minister broke ethics Mon rambo 3
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Mon Lottery Traitors 8
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... Mon Tim Bit 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? Apr 22 Humphrey Bogart T... 5
News Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10) Apr 22 Halton Hills News 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,150 • Total comments across all topics: 280,569,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC