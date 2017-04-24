Legalize heroin for 'less overdose deaths,' forensic psychologist tells Vancouver conference
'We've got to get out of the criminal justice system and we've got to move the discussion and treat it like Portugal, Switzerland as a public health and education issue,' says Dr. Bruce Monkhouse, a forensic psychologist who spoke Tuesday at a Downtown Vancouver conference presented by Calian Health. A forensic psychologist working with the Canadian prison system is calling for "radically different" approaches to B.C.'s overdose crisis, including expanded access to prescription heroin.
