Legalize heroin for 'less overdose de...

Legalize heroin for 'less overdose deaths,' forensic psychologist tells Vancouver conference

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

'We've got to get out of the criminal justice system and we've got to move the discussion and treat it like Portugal, Switzerland as a public health and education issue,' says Dr. Bruce Monkhouse, a forensic psychologist who spoke Tuesday at a Downtown Vancouver conference presented by Calian Health. A forensic psychologist working with the Canadian prison system is calling for "radically different" approaches to B.C.'s overdose crisis, including expanded access to prescription heroin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ontario Introduces A 15 Per Cent Non-Resident S... 3 hr other Markets 1
News Prestigious Churchill Fellowships awarded to pe... 10 hr nice comment above 2
News Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita... Mon vets treated like... 3
News Ex-minister broke ethics Apr 24 rambo 3
News Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 8
News Canada House gives London, England a taste of T... Apr 24 Tim Bit 1
News Like, what's the point of 420? Apr 22 Humphrey Bogart T... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC