Kevin O'Leary says he tried to convince Bernier to quit Conservative race
Kevin O'Leary may be gone from the Conservative leadership race, but he doesn't intend to let himself be forgotten. Instead, the reality TV star and businessman said merger talks were held Thursday between his campaign and Maxime Bernier's to solidify a plan for the pair to work together between now and May 27, when the new leader is chosen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|52 min
|Pop goes the Weasel
|1
|David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo...
|1 hr
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|3
|Ontario sticks up for forestry sector
|16 hr
|a little late
|1
|CFUW celebrates 40th anniversary (Oct '11)
|17 hr
|How they get Jobs
|8
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Thu
|countervailing du...
|1
|Premium Outlets open for business (Aug '13)
|Thu
|Corporate Welfare...
|3
|Mulcair suggests Trudeau pot experience highlig...
|Wed
|sure
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC