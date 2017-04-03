Justin Trudeau in France to mark the ...

Justin Trudeau in France to mark the 100th anniversary of Vimy Ridge

Read more: The Guardian

Millions of Canadians will pause and bow their heads today as they mark the 100th anniversary of one of the most transformative events in their country's history - the Battle of Vimy Ridge. As many as 25,000 Canadians will join Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other dignitaries in the shadows of the magnificent Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France to reflect and remember.

Chicago, IL

