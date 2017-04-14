Inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women and girls hits roadblocks before it starts
Meetings to get input from families and community were to take place in Thunder Bay and Edmonton, but were put on hold after many more families and participants showed up than expected. In an interview Friday, commissioner Qajaq Robinson, an Ottawa-based lawyer, said the national inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women and girls does not intend to postpone the first hearing date, set for the end of May. The national inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women and girls insists it can still start on time at the end of May, even though it abruptly cancelled two pre-inquiry meetings via news release late Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12)
|7 hr
|Paul Yanks - New ...
|92
|In human experiment, Ontario miners say they pa...
|16 hr
|Pot of Gold eh
|1
|Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical...
|16 hr
|Pot
|1
|UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016
|20 hr
|ET phone home
|1
|Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an...
|Sat
|Stop Statism
|2
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Sat
|Clark Cant
|1
|China's history with missionaries forms modern ...
|Sat
|Dr Normal BedTune
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC