Inquiry into murdered and missing ind...

Inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women and girls hits roadblocks before it starts

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Toronto Star

Meetings to get input from families and community were to take place in Thunder Bay and Edmonton, but were put on hold after many more families and participants showed up than expected. In an interview Friday, commissioner Qajaq Robinson, an Ottawa-based lawyer, said the national inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women and girls does not intend to postpone the first hearing date, set for the end of May. The national inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women and girls insists it can still start on time at the end of May, even though it abruptly cancelled two pre-inquiry meetings via news release late Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) 7 hr Paul Yanks - New ... 92
News In human experiment, Ontario miners say they pa... 16 hr Pot of Gold eh 1
News Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical... 16 hr Pot 1
News UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016 20 hr ET phone home 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Sat Stop Statism 2
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Sat Clark Cant 1
News China's history with missionaries forms modern ... Sat Dr Normal BedTune 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,337,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC