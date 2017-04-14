Inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women and girls hits roadblocks before it starts

Meetings to get input from families and community were to take place in Thunder Bay and Edmonton, but were put on hold after many more families and participants showed up than expected. In an interview Friday, commissioner Qajaq Robinson, an Ottawa-based lawyer, said the national inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women and girls does not intend to postpone the first hearing date, set for the end of May. The national inquiry into murdered and missing indigenous women and girls insists it can still start on time at the end of May, even though it abruptly cancelled two pre-inquiry meetings via news release late Thursday.

