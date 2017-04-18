Inflammatory bowel disease in kids un...

Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on rise in Canada: study

Canada has one of the highest rates of pediatric inflammatory bowel disease in the world, and the number of young children being diagnosed with the lifelong disease has risen dramatically, a study has found. Researchers found cases of inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, in children under age five went up by 7.2 per cent each year between 1999 and 2010.

Chicago, IL

