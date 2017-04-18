Husband of Regina woman accused of hu...

Husband of Regina woman accused of human smuggling arrested along with another Canadian

Last Friday evening, as Mounties arrested a Saskatchewan woman as part of a human smuggling investigation, U.S. border patrol agents moved in on the woman's husband, a Nigerian citizen and another Canadian on the North Dakota side of the border. So far, authorities have released few details about how these individuals fell under suspicion and whether other arrests could follow.

