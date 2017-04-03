Heiltsuk First Nation says oil spill underlines lack of federal commitment
The federal government is harshly criticized in a report from a British Columbia First Nation into the sinking of a tug in the waters off the renowned Great Bear Rainforest last year. The Heiltsuk First Nation report says failures in Canada's emergency response measures were evident within hours of the grounding of the Nathan E. Stewart on Oct. 13, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Closing ERs in Winnipeg an idea 'doomed to fail...
|33 min
|Pilaster the Unde...
|1
|Syrian refugees have high praise for Winnipeg a...
|42 min
|By George - W Bush
|3
|Partial meltdown of ice core collection a blow ...
|6 hr
|Passage to Mars 2016
|1
|How are gay rights and climate action not conse...
|Wed
|who the April Fool
|1
|Happy Valley-Goose Bay man denied entry to US
|Wed
|Newfie
|1
|The forgotten history of the thousands of Ameri...
|Wed
|who r local WWI vets
|1
|Montreal's fledgling AI community foresees bill...
|Wed
|will happen here ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC