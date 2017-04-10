Fugitive Mexican ex-governor moved to...

Fugitive Mexican ex-governor moved to Guatemalan prison

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WOGY-AM Pittston

A former governor who had become a symbol of government corruption in Mexico was transferred to a Guatemalan military prison on Sunday hours after being captured in a hotel following six months on the lam. Ex-Veracruz state Gov. Javier Duarte looked pale and visibly tired as he was brought to the military base in Guatemala's capital guarded by two dozen police officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surge in patients forces Ontario hospitals to p... 9 hr was it the Flu shot 1
News Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12) Sun Paul Yanks - New ... 92
News In human experiment, Ontario miners say they pa... Sat Pot of Gold eh 1
News Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical... Sat Pot 1
News UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016 Sat ET phone home 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... Sat Stop Statism 2
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Sat Clark Cant 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,766 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC