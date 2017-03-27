Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research

Ford Hires 400 To Boost Research

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

Ford Motor Co. will hire approximately 400 employees from software company BlackBerry Ltd. as part of sizable new investments in Canada that include a connected-vehicle research center in Ottawa, company officials said Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... 12 hr Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... Fri Ted 1
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Fri Coultergeist 4
News Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'... Mar 30 Peel 1
News Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h... Mar 29 custody dispute 1
News Union calls for government help to media indust... Mar 29 good station there 1
News VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr... Mar 28 The Liberty Belle... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,981,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC