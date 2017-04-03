For the first time, people who sold homes last year will have to report it on taxes

When Ottawa unveiled a tightening of mortgage lending rules last fall, it also implemented a small but important change that will affect hundreds of thousands of tax filers this year. For the first time, Canadians who sold their homes in 2016 will have to report it to the Canada Revenue Agency, even though any gains remain tax-free if they've lived in the properties as long as they've owned them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.