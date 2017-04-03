For the first time, people who sold h...

For the first time, people who sold homes last year will have to report it on taxes

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

When Ottawa unveiled a tightening of mortgage lending rules last fall, it also implemented a small but important change that will affect hundreds of thousands of tax filers this year. For the first time, Canadians who sold their homes in 2016 will have to report it to the Canada Revenue Agency, even though any gains remain tax-free if they've lived in the properties as long as they've owned them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brain drain: Brexit and Trump have top-notch ac... 11 hr coulda had a G8 1
News The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ... 11 hr Gargant668 1
News Telephones, instant replay, and the whoopee cus... 16 hr ancient pyramid f... 1
News Let's make a deal: Time for Pallister's health-... 18 hr PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Vimy to honour heroes 18 hr LRT The Original 3
News Trudeau is also naming Hamilton MP Filomena Tas... 20 hr CNN eh 1
News Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi... 20 hr Idiot Child 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 280,066,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC