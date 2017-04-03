For Bernier, freedom's just another w...

For Bernier, freedom's just another word for why he's going to win leadership

Freedom is at the heart of Maxime Bernier's platform in his campaign for the leadership of the federal Conservatives. The MP and former cabinet minister rails at length at what he calls the cartel in the dairy and poultry industries, promising to abolish the supply management system if elected.

