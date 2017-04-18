Five stories in the news today, April 18

Five stories in the news today, April 18

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Toronto Mayor John Tory turns to answer a reporter's question as Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, right, walks back into her office following a meeting in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Tory says he plans to discuss Toronto's lagging rental supply, a vacant property tax and the lack of real estate data when he meets Tuesday with the federal and Ontario finance ministers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration 4 hr Concrete Phartes 2
News Five stories in the news today, April 17 4 hr System 1
News Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r... 4 hr Buddy 1
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... 4 hr Buddy 1
News Bryan Adams photos to be displayed at Royal Ont... 4 hr Buddy 1
News Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca... 4 hr Crawford 1
News Q&A: Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara on tapping int... 4 hr Crawford 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,281 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC