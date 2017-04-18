Five stories in the news today, April 18
Toronto Mayor John Tory turns to answer a reporter's question as Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, right, walks back into her office following a meeting in Toronto on Monday, January 30, 2017. Tory says he plans to discuss Toronto's lagging rental supply, a vacant property tax and the lack of real estate data when he meets Tuesday with the federal and Ontario finance ministers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Provinces' trade deal worth (dry) celebration
|4 hr
|Concrete Phartes
|2
|Five stories in the news today, April 17
|4 hr
|System
|1
|Inflammatory bowel disease in kids under 5 on r...
|4 hr
|Buddy
|1
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|4 hr
|Buddy
|1
|Bryan Adams photos to be displayed at Royal Ont...
|4 hr
|Buddy
|1
|Prince Charles, Camilla to visit in time for Ca...
|4 hr
|Crawford
|1
|Q&A: Sara Quin of Tegan and Sara on tapping int...
|4 hr
|Crawford
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC