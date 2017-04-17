Five stories in the news today, April 17
Military matters, trade, culture and innovation are among the issues Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will be discussing during a trip to India. Sajjan arrives in India today and this week will meet with India's finance, defence and corporate affairs ministers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative rivals O'Toole, Leitch following d...
|2 hr
|Waterstock Sun Ju...
|1
|Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14)
|12 hr
|paths-to-leadersh...
|12
|Surge in patients forces Ontario hospitals to p...
|22 hr
|was it the Flu shot
|1
|Edmonton's Victory Christian Center in limbo (Aug '12)
|Sun
|Paul Yanks - New ...
|92
|In human experiment, Ontario miners say they pa...
|Sat
|Pot of Gold eh
|1
|Reception lukewarm to new Pointe-Claire medical...
|Sat
|Pot
|1
|UFOs spotted across Northern Ontario in 2016
|Apr 15
|ET phone home
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC