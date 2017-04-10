Five stories in the news today, April 10

Fresh off Sunday's commemoration at Vimy Ridge, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heads today to the scene of one of Canada's most iconic moments of the Second World War - Juno Beach. That's where in June, 1944 thousands of Canadian soldiers stormed ashore into northern France alongside British and American troops during the invasion of Normandy.

