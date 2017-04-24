First comes fire, then comes marriage...

First comes fire, then comes marriage: Busy year for Fort McMurray couple

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

They got hitched, bought a house and had a baby - all against the backdrop of the costliest natural disaster in Canadian history. Four days before her May 7 wedding, the bride-to-be was planning to pick up her dress from the seamstress after work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Federal government's position on Manitoba borde... 39 min fears-of-trump 1
News Ontario making abortion pill Mifegymiso free fo... 1 hr Meg 1
News 'Juarez is waiting for you': Violent city tries... 1 hr butters_ 2
News Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro... 12 hr uIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR... 2
News 'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp... 14 hr Waikiki Vermin 6
News Will Ontario's pharmacare plan pressure Trudeau... 14 hr linguistic somers... 1
News Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal 14 hr linguistic somers... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,552 • Total comments across all topics: 280,671,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC