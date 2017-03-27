Fire chiefs across Canada say most Canadians unprotected against silent killer
Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer, but most homeowners in Canada aren't required to install inexpensive life-saving detectors along with smoke alarms, says the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs. As of 2010, a national building code made it mandatory for new homes to be fitted with carbon monoxide detectors, but people in older dwellings should also be protected against the odourless and colourless gas that often kills people in their sleep, said Pierre Voisine, a director with the association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to remember as Conservative membership...
|Sat
|Tory Tory Tory eh
|1
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|Fri
|Ted
|1
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Fri
|Coultergeist
|4
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|Mar 30
|Peel
|1
|Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h...
|Mar 29
|custody dispute
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|Mar 29
|good station there
|1
|VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr...
|Mar 28
|The Liberty Belle...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC