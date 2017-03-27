Fire chiefs across Canada say most Ca...

Fire chiefs across Canada say most Canadians unprotected against silent killer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times

Carbon monoxide is called the silent killer, but most homeowners in Canada aren't required to install inexpensive life-saving detectors along with smoke alarms, says the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs. As of 2010, a national building code made it mandatory for new homes to be fitted with carbon monoxide detectors, but people in older dwellings should also be protected against the odourless and colourless gas that often kills people in their sleep, said Pierre Voisine, a director with the association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... Sat Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... Fri Ted 1
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Fri Coultergeist 4
News Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'... Mar 30 Peel 1
News Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h... Mar 29 custody dispute 1
News Union calls for government help to media indust... Mar 29 good station there 1
News VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr... Mar 28 The Liberty Belle... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,967 • Total comments across all topics: 280,005,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC