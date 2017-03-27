Few surprises expected for Monday byelections in Quebec, Ontario and Alberta
There will soon be five new MPs heading to Ottawa, but there is likely no mystery over which side of the House of Commons they will be sitting. The five byelections taking place Monday are to fill seats vacated by some high-profile politicians who had usually won their reelections by large margins, which usually means they will stay in their partisan folds.
Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 things to remember as Conservative membership...
|Sat
|Tory Tory Tory eh
|1
|Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar...
|Mar 31
|Ted
|1
|Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15)
|Mar 31
|Coultergeist
|4
|Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'...
|Mar 30
|Peel
|1
|Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h...
|Mar 29
|custody dispute
|1
|Union calls for government help to media indust...
|Mar 29
|good station there
|1
|VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr...
|Mar 28
|The Liberty Belle...
|1
