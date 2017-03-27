Feds seek more public input on propos...

Feds seek more public input on proposed changes to natural health product rules

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Health Canada is launching a second set of public consultations about a controversial plan to revamp regulations governing self-care products such as natural health remedies, cosmetics and over-the-counter medications. Public meetings to gather consumer and industry input about the proposed changes will begin Wednesday in Saskatoon and continue in cities across the country for the next three months, said Manon Bombardier, director-general of the department's Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 things to remember as Conservative membership... 15 hr Tory Tory Tory eh 1
News Trudeau to make auto announcement, highlight ar... Fri Ted 1
News Bush, at Mexican border, denounces Trump's immi... (Aug '15) Fri Coultergeist 4
News Video shows Kellie Leitch at 'deeply troubling'... Mar 30 Peel 1
News Missing, murdered women inquiry to hold first h... Mar 29 custody dispute 1
News Union calls for government help to media indust... Mar 29 good station there 1
News VIBERT: Ottawa lacks leadership on Muslim discr... Mar 28 The Liberty Belle... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,985,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC