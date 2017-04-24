Federal government's position on Manitoba border-crossers questioned
A sign is seen near Emerson, Man. Thursday, February 9, 2016. The Manitoba and federal governments have been unable to resolve a dispute over refugee funding because they cannot agree on how many claimants walking across the U.S. border stay in the province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'We knew this was coming': Manitoba lumber comp...
|27 min
|Waikiki Vermin
|6
|Will Ontario's pharmacare plan pressure Trudeau...
|1 hr
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Sault native takes seat on Ontario Court of Appeal
|1 hr
|linguistic somers...
|1
|EDITORIAL: Learning from Ontario's basic income...
|1 hr
|linguistic somers...
|1
|Donald Trump - Did trade deficit cause slow gro...
|2 hr
|DC Dave
|1
|David Asper, tapped to chair police board, endo...
|13 hr
|Fill Sheegles Wallet
|3
|Ontario sticks up for forestry sector
|Fri
|a little late
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC