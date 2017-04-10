Family of pregnant Canadian trapped in Gaza implores Ottawa to help
The father of a Canadian woman who is eight months pregnant and trapped in Gaza is imploring the federal government to lobby Israel to help her get home. Hadi Eid says his daughter Bissan's pregnancy is high-risk and she needs medical attention that can't be provided in the territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij...
|3 hr
|Hey Hey Hey Ralph...
|1
|Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead...
|3 hr
|DND
|1
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|5 hr
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Awsome
|20
|When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su...
|Thu
|CBC GEY NEWS - ca
|2
|Cellphone surveillance technology being used by...
|Thu
|Bill Blares On Drugs
|5
|The Hnatyshyn Foundation REVEALS winners of the...
|Thu
|Ray Hnatyshyn - NDP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC