Family of pregnant Canadian trapped i...

Family of pregnant Canadian trapped in Gaza implores Ottawa to help

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cape Breton Post

The father of a Canadian woman who is eight months pregnant and trapped in Gaza is imploring the federal government to lobby Israel to help her get home. Hadi Eid says his daughter Bissan's pregnancy is high-risk and she needs medical attention that can't be provided in the territory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canada introduces legislation to legalize marij... 3 hr Hey Hey Hey Ralph... 1
News Senators urge generals to stop being 'cheerlead... 3 hr DND 1
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) 5 hr Frogmouth Trump 25
News New political party wants Vancouver Island to b... (Jun '16) 14 hr Awsome 20
News When the CBC broadcasts history, politics is su... Thu CBC GEY NEWS - ca 2
News Cellphone surveillance technology being used by... Thu Bill Blares On Drugs 5
News The Hnatyshyn Foundation REVEALS winners of the... Thu Ray Hnatyshyn - NDP 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,288,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC