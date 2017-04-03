Em-barking on a new project: Halifax puppy foster families needed
The Canadian Institute for the Blind is embarking on its first guide dog program and needs Halifax volunteers to foster puppies. "None of the existing Canadian service dog schools focus exclusively on training dogs for people with sight loss," explained Laura Kennedy, CNIB's manager of foundation programs.
