Em-barking on a new project: Halifax ...

Em-barking on a new project: Halifax puppy foster families needed

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The Canadian Institute for the Blind is embarking on its first guide dog program and needs Halifax volunteers to foster puppies. "None of the existing Canadian service dog schools focus exclusively on training dogs for people with sight loss," explained Laura Kennedy, CNIB's manager of foundation programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brain drain: Brexit and Trump have top-notch ac... 7 hr coulda had a G8 1
News The navy asks that you get your sailor-kissing ... 7 hr Gargant668 1
News Telephones, instant replay, and the whoopee cus... 12 hr ancient pyramid f... 1
News Let's make a deal: Time for Pallister's health-... 14 hr PILASTER FILMON I... 1
News Vimy to honour heroes 14 hr LRT The Original 3
News Trudeau is also naming Hamilton MP Filomena Tas... 16 hr CNN eh 1
News Missing and murdered women's inquiry not reachi... 16 hr Idiot Child 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC