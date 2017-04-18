EGAN: We paved over the dead, and finally respect for those who built city
Archeologist Ben Mortimer, covers the remains of a young girl inthe first burial ground in Ottawa, used mainly for Rideau Canal diggers during a malaria outbreak in 1828. Numerous skeletons, along with artifacts from the period, were dug up at the site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama disrespects NATO chief raising questions ... (Mar '15)
|7 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|8
|Canada House gives London, England a taste of T...
|8 hr
|Tim Bit
|1
|Infantry soldier's story reveals gaps in milita...
|11 hr
|Universal Soldier
|1
|Like, what's the point of 420?
|Sat
|Humphrey Bogart T...
|5
|Ex-minister broke ethics
|Sat
|HYDRO VP of BORRO...
|2
|Is Acton Really Worth the Drive when we read Ac... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Halton Hills News
|13
|102 Days of Summer Blog Featuring: Celebrating ...
|Sat
|MeanWhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC