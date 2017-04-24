Edmonton Winds Presents: The British Invasion
The Edmonton Winds invites you to join us for an afternoon of music, as we travel back through time and experience the timeless favourites of the British rule, spanning from King Henry VIII, all the way to Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the premiere of a Clarinet Concerto written by Canadian Composer Elizabeth Raum, featuring Don Ross.
