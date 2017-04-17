Edmonton helicopter squad heads to Ir...

Edmonton helicopter squad heads to Iraq to replace Quebec squadron

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

The Canadian military has deployed 60 members of an Edmonton-based helicopter squadron to Iraq as part of Operation Impact, a mission to fight Islamic State militants in the country's north. The Department of National Defence says the Royal Canadian Air Force's 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will take over from their counterparts from Valcartier, Que., who have been providing tactical support since October 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slow-learning bees as successful as smart ones,... 1 hr 2 bEE OR NOT 2 bE 1
News Erin O'Toole and Kellie Leitch take divergent c... 4 hr Erin 1
News Construction of outlet mall underway (Apr '12) 7 hr Buzz 4
News Conservative rivals O'Toole, Leitch following d... 15 hr Red 1
News Tory leadership hopefuls grant interviews to an... 15 hr Red 3
News Conservative rivals O'Toole, Leitch following d... 21 hr Waterstock Sun Ju... 1
News Buy America Act provides punishment for small C... (Sep '14) Mon paths-to-leadersh... 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,644 • Total comments across all topics: 280,386,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC