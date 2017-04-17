Edmonton helicopter squad heads to Iraq to replace Quebec squadron
The Canadian military has deployed 60 members of an Edmonton-based helicopter squadron to Iraq as part of Operation Impact, a mission to fight Islamic State militants in the country's north. The Department of National Defence says the Royal Canadian Air Force's 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will take over from their counterparts from Valcartier, Que., who have been providing tactical support since October 2016.
